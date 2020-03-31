Microsoft releases News Bar app in beta

California [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Microsoft has rolled out the beta version of its News Bar app that brings news in the scrolling, ticker format.

As the official description notes, the News Bar brings the latest news from the Microsoft News network of over 4500 of journalism brands. Users can also configure it to show updates on stocks.

The News Bar sits above the Windows Taskbar and users can customise its appearance in settings. It can also be minimised to reduce distraction. The free app is available for Windows 10 users through the official Microsoft Store. (ANI)

