Microsoft releases separate Cortana app

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Microsoft seems to be moving Cortana out of the default Windows platform by releasing a dedicated app.
The Cortana beta app is currently listed on the Windows Store. As the description indicates, the app allows you to set reminders, make to-do lists, and set timers or alarms. It can also answer your questions.
It is unclear why Microsoft is removing the smart digital assistant out of its Windows built-in form. However, by doing so, Cortana may receive swifter updates than through combined ones with the Windows platform. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:20 IST

Apple's Sir Jony Ive is stepping down to start his own firm

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Sir Jony Ive, the design guru behind Apple's popular products is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

This scary deepfake app can create nudes of even fully clothed women

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than anticipated. A new AI-powered software tool makes it easy to generate realistic nude images of women, all without them having to take off their clothes.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:00 IST

WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:25 IST

Facebook is trying to mute those pesky red notification dots

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Facebook seems to have finally found a cue about its users' annoyance upon seeing the prominent red notification dots that mostly do not require attention.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:19 IST

Oppo unveils world's first under-display selfie camera at MWC Shanghai

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): Oppo unveiled the first-ever under-display selfie camera at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the company's official Twitter handle announced.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:58 IST

Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' that alerts when driver...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Google Maps has added a new feature that is aimed at making travelling alone safer for individuals, especially women.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:58 IST

MWC Shanghai 2019: Vivo announces its first AR glasses

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): At the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai edition, Vivo introduced its debut in the augmented reality market with its first AR glasses.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:51 IST

TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 awards Sameer Gulati as 'world's best coder'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): At the annual coding battle, TechGig Code Gladiators 2019, ex-winner Sameer Gulati won the title of the 'world's best coder', and took home prize money of Rs 3,00,000.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

BMW to launch 25 new EVs by 2023

Munich [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Advancing the auto industry's move towards electronic vehicles, luxury car maker BMW has announced that it would launch 25 new electrified models by 2023.

