Microsoft rolls out Internet Explorer mode for Edge

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Microsoft is rolling out the Internet Explorer mode for its Chromium-based Edge browser to be evaluated by the enterprise users.

In the official release, Microsoft explains that the Internet Explorer mode integrates IE11 natively into Microsoft Edge, allowing users to seamlessly navigate from a modern web app to the one requiring legacy HTML or plugins.

The feature is aimed at businesses which rely on IE11 web apps and have to turn to two-browser to navigate between apps. It promises full support for IE's doc modes as well as ActiveX controls. (ANI)

