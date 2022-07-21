Microsoft Teams down globally, employees enjoy gala day with memes

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Employees of numerous organisations worldwide had a gala day as they flooded social media with memes after Microsoft's messaging application MS Teams went down on Thursday, affecting thousands of users globally during a busy mid-week day.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Microsoft said that it was investigating the outage and over 4,800 occurrences were reported with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday.

Microsoft tweeted that it has determined the downstream affects of Teams integration on a number of Microsoft 365 services, including Microsoft Word, Office Online, and SharePoint Online. The statement read, "We've taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment".

The affected users took to Twitter and cracked memes on the outage faced them. A user shared a meme and wrote, "Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped".



Another tweeted a meme that read, "My reaction when I got to know about #MicrosoftTeams down and I don't have to attend those scheduled meetings".







"I just want to say, Microsoft Teams, please take your time. No rush to fix your servers. Really it's ok. We can wait. #MicrosoftTeams WE CAN WAIT. REALLY", a Twitter user wrote.





Microsoft said in a statement that a "broken connection" in an internal storage service caused a significant outage. "We've determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We're working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," the company said.

It also said that it will update the report as soon as the business released a formal announcement confirming that the outage had been rectified and that Teams was operating normally for customers all across the world.

Other major digital businesses have also had failures in the previous year, with a nearly six-hour outage at Meta Platforms last October placing WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger out of reach for billions of users. (ANI)

