Microsoft Teams' new tool mutes snacking sound when you work from home

California [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): Microsoft has built a new tool for its Teams communications service that can identify your voice and filter out other sounds in the background, such as a dog barking, or even the sound of you struggling with a pack of chips during a call!

As Cnet reports, Microsoft demonstrated the technology to journalists earlier this week. With the use of AI, the tool is capable of 'real-time noise suppression'. The new feature to remove background noise will be available later this year.

The idea behind introducing the new tool is to make Teams software more distraction-friendly. The company also introduced a new background blur technology for video chat to make conversations more professional. (ANI)

