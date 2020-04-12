Microsoft Teams rolls out custom background option for professional video calls

Washington, D.C [USA], April 12 (ANI): Most of us are working from home which means work video calls may not 'look' professional all the time. To address this, Microsoft Teams has added new custom backgrounds for video calls.

Custom backgrounds allow you to replace your background in Teams meetings with a brighter and neater home office. The feature builds upon the background blur option that uses artificial intelligence (AI), the official blog notes.

Microsoft is promising to add the ability to upload your own custom images for background in the future. The raise hand feature has also rolled out globally along with the ability for organisers to 'end meeting' for all participants with the single click.

The company is working on introducing AI-based real-time noise suppression in Teams meetings later this year.(ANI)

