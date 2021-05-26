Microsoft teases next version of Windows set to be unveiled 'very soon'

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): On the opening day of the Build developer conference on Tuesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the next generation of its Windows operating system will be unveiled "very soon".

As per The Verge, although he didn't give away key details, Nadella stated that his company is planning "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade."

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I've been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows," Nadella said during his keynote speech at the virtual developer conference.

He added, "Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon."

Microsoft has been working on a new app store for Windows in recent months, alongside some significant UI changes to the operating system. Nadella appeared to reference the store changes, with a promise to unlock a better economy for developers and creators within Windows itself.



This will likely include some significant changes to the Windows Store, allowing developers to submit any Windows application -- including browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

Rumours have suggested that the tech giant may even allow third-party commerce platforms in apps, so developers could avoid Microsoft's own 15 percent cut on apps and 12 percent cut on games.

Nadella's specific mention of a "next generation of Windows" is interesting, too. Microsoft typically refers to everything as "Windows 10," and this mention could suggest the company is preparing a more significant shift with Windows branding than just the user interface alone.

Microsoft confirmed last week that Windows 10X, its OS originally built for dual-screen devices, will no longer ship. The software maker is now bringing the best bits of Windows 10X, a simplified version of Windows, into the main version of Windows 10 instead. Some significant UI changes to Windows are expected under something codenamed "Sun Valley."

Some of that work has already started, with new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and the end of Windows 95-era icons.

Microsoft is also focusing on improving the basic foundations of Windows, with fixes for a rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors, the addition of the Xbox Auto HDR feature, and improvements to Bluetooth audio support, reported The Verge.

The major UI overhaul of Windows 10 is said to debut later this year. For now, though, Nadella said we will hear more about the future of Windows "very soon". (ANI)

