Microsoft tests new dual-screen Surface hardware

Washington [USA], June 3 (ANI): Microsoft has reportedly started testing its dual-screen Surface device that has been under development from two years.



According to The Verge, Microsoft held an all-hands event for its devices team where it showed a video of new Surface devices and a dual-screen prototype, codenamed Centaurus.



Microsoft is long rumoured to be working on 'pocketable' hardware and the dual-screen Surface fits just right. The company may launch it in the next six months. When launched, Centaurus will also be one of the first Window Lite devices, running a lightweight version of its Windows OS. (ANI)

