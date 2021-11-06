Microsoft to host education-technology event on November 9

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): American tech-giant Microsoft will be hosting an event focused on education technology">technology, next week.

According to The Verge, the company plans to discuss 'new and existing technology">technology from Microsoft Education' on November 9 at 12 PM ET.



Microsoft described the event as: "Join us at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology">technology from Microsoft Education," read the statement.

As per The Verge, the event could unveil new hardware. The company just revealed a wave of new Surface products at an event in September.

For the unversed, the event arrives just over a month after the company released Windows 11, its next major operating system. Perhaps the company will detail upcoming education-focused updates on the way for Windows 11, as per The Verge. (ANI)

