Microsoft will no longer auto-enable tablet mode in hybrid Windows 10 PCs

Washington [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): In its latest Insider 18970 beta release, Microsoft has removed the auto-tablet mode for 2-in-1 Windows 10 PCs.

As Engadget reports, Windows 10 will no longer automatically offer to enter the tablet mode when a keyboard is removed. Users will have to manually activate the tablet mode from the Action Center.

The new build also increases the spacing between icons on the taskbar, collapses it into a single icon, open the touch keyboard automatically for text fields, and switches File Explorer to a touch-friendly layout. (ANI)