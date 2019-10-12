Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.
As The Verge notes, Microsoft said that it is a small update that focuses on performance improvements and quality enhancements.
Some of the additions include File Explorer's search bar within OneDrive account online, third-party voice assistant support on the lock screen, and more. The update is available to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Ring. (ANI)
Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers
ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:21 IST
