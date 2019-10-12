Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.

As The Verge notes, Microsoft said that it is a small update that focuses on performance improvements and quality enhancements.

Some of the additions include File Explorer's search bar within OneDrive account online, third-party voice assistant support on the lock screen, and more. The update is available to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Ring. (ANI)

