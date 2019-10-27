Microsoft Windows 10X leaks reveal support for laptops

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Details about Microsoft's next-in-line Windows 10X have accidentally leaked in an official internal design document, highlighting it will be available on foldable, dual-screen devices, as well as traditional clamshell laptops.

As The Verge notes, the upcoming version will feature the Start Menu renamed as the Launcher which will focus on local search, integrated with web results, available apps, and specific files on the device.

It will further have a faster Windows Hello facial recognition, a Modern File Explorer, a simplified Action Center and quick settings, and more. Microsoft Windows 10X is expected to ship on the Surface Neo for holiday 2020. (ANI)

