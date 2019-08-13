Microsoft's 'Project Scarlett' Xbox to be 4X powerful, support 4K at 60fps

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Microsoft has been dropping generous hints about its next-gen Xbox and now head of the division Phil Spencer has doled out more information about the anticipated gaming console.

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer revealed that Microsoft's focus for its next Xbox console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is on frame rate and playability. The console will be approximately four times as powerful as the Xbox One X.

Microsoft is also looking at having games run at 4K 60fps for enhanced gaming with reduced lags. Backward compatibility is also one of the goals for the next console to enable support for all four generations of content as well as controllers. Project Scarlett is slated to arrive in Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite as a launch title. (ANI)

