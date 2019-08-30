Minecraft Earth beta is available in select cities

Washington [USA], August 30 (ANI): Microsoft's augmented reality-based Minecraft Earth is now available for Android users in beta.

The official Twitter handle of the game announced the availability of the Android beta. However, it is rolling out only in five cities including Seattle, London, Tokyo, Stockholm, and Mexico City.

An in-app currency called Rubies has also been added to the closed beta for Android users. The company has promised to roll out the new feature to iOS users as well. (ANI)

