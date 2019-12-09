Minecraft gets PS4 cross-platform support

California [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Minecraft on the PlayStation 4 is finally getting cross-platform support with the Bedrock Edition update.

The update, scheduled for December 10, will enable cross-platform between Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Gear VR, and PS4, The Verge notes.

The Bedrock Edition will be free of charge and also give PS4 players access to their purchases and progress. (ANI)

