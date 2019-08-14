California [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Misfit has added a new smartwatch, the Vapor X, to its portfolio. The Vapor X has similarities to the recently launched 8th-gen Fossil devices.
The Misfit Vapor X is powered by the new Snapdragon 3100 chipset and the latest Wear OS, TechCrunch reports.
The Vapor X is positioned as Misfit's lightest and most comfortable device. It features a 42mm case. It is available at an introductory price of USD 200. Later, it will cost USD 279. The smartwatch is available through Misfit's site starting today. (ANI)
Misfit launches new Vapor X smartwatch
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:43 IST
