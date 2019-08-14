Misfit launches new Vapor X smartwatch

California [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Misfit has added a new smartwatch, the Vapor X, to its portfolio. The Vapor X has similarities to the recently launched 8th-gen Fossil devices.

The Misfit Vapor X is powered by the new Snapdragon 3100 chipset and the latest Wear OS, TechCrunch reports.

The Vapor X is positioned as Misfit's lightest and most comfortable device. It features a 42mm case. It is available at an introductory price of USD 200. Later, it will cost USD 279. The smartwatch is available through Misfit's site starting today. (ANI)

