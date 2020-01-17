Mojo Vision builds AR-enabled contact lens

California [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): What if your contact lens showed you more than just a sharper reality? Mojo Vision, a startup has built a new type of contact lens that is powered with augmented reality (AR) technology.

According to Mashable, the AR contact lens is positioned as an invisible computer where the information appears seamlessly around the wearer instead on the smartphone screens.

The Mojo Vision's prototype lenses come with built-in displays that project information directly into the eyes. The information could be simpler notifications or complex details which give context to real-world scenarios.(ANI)