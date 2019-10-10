Representative image
Most in US unaware that Facebook owns Instagram: Pew Research Survey

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:45 IST

Washington D.C [USA], October 10 (ANI): We are a technology-obsessed generation, but do we know about the technology companies ruling our digital lives? Perhaps not, the latest Pew Research Center survey has found.
In a survey of 4272 adults living in the US, a series of questions were asked on topics such as cybersecurity, privacy and social media. It was found that only 20 per cent adults answered seven or more questions correctly, Fast Company reports.
Only 15 per cent of adults correctly identified photos of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, while surprisingly, only 29 per cent of Americans are aware that Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram. (ANI)

