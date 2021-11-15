Motorola Moto Watch 100 specs leaked

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Motorola is expected to launch a few smartwatches this year, one of which is the Moto Watch 100 and the fresh set of leaked renders give the best look yet.

As per GSM Arena, Moto Watch 100 is said to have the Snapdragon Wear 4100 at the helm and run Google's Wear OS.

According to the leaks, the Moto Watch 100 has a circular design with two physical buttons on the right side.

The watch body has a matte finish, while the buttons will come with a metallic finish. These buttons look different from those in previously leaked images, showing the smartwatch with circular buttons and in a different colour.

Chances are there could be two different versions of the Moto Watch 100 or entirely different smartwatches.



That said, the source claimed that the Moto Watch 100 sports a 1.3" LCD of the 360x360-pixel resolution, but it doesn't come with a rotating bezel.

The smartwatch packs a 355 mAh battery and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The Moto Watch 100 will come with the standard set of health and fitness features, including sleep tracking, step counter, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level measurement.

It will also have in-built GPS, so you don't have to rely on a smartphone for accurate route tracking.

The Watch 100 weighs 29 grams and measures 42 x 46 x 11.9 mm, with the straps being 20mm wide. Previous leaks revealed the smartwatch's case will be made of aluminium and have 5ATM water resistance.

There's no word from Motorola about the Watch 100 yet, but there are expectations to hear more about it in the coming weeks. (ANI)

