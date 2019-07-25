Motorola releases budget Moto E6

Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget Chicago [USA], July 25 (ANI): Motorola has released a new budget smartphone called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.called the Moto E6 which is the only model in the budget line this year.

As The Verge reports, the new Moto E6 features a similar design as the E5 from last year, albeit with a smaller 5.5-inch display. It is powered by a 3,000mAh removable battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and Snapdragon 435 SoC under the hood.

The Moto E6 boasts a water repellant design and features a 13-megapixel camera with spot colour and portrait modes. It will be available in the US and Canada at USD 149. (ANI)

