Moxi is the AI nurse that is more popular than its human counterpart

Texas [USA], July 8 (ANI): Moxi, a robot designed to assist nurses at Texas hospitals is turning out to be more popular than the human nurses. Built by Diligent Robotics, Moxi is designed to run approximately 30 per cent of tasks that don't involve interacting with patients.

As Fast Company reports, with a robotic arm and a set of wheels on its base, Moxi can be pre-programmed to run errands around the hospital such as running errands around the floor or dropping off specimens for analysis at a lab.

The idea behind the robot is to reduce the cognitive load of human nurses so that they could spend more time interacting with patients. (ANI)

