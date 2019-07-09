Representative image
Representative image

Moxi is the AI nurse that is more popular than its human counterpart

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:32 IST

Texas [USA], July 8 (ANI): Moxi, a robot designed to assist nurses at Texas hospitals is turning out to be more popular than the human nurses. Built by Diligent Robotics, Moxi is designed to run approximately 30 per cent of tasks that don't involve interacting with patients.
As Fast Company reports, with a robotic arm and a set of wheels on its base, Moxi can be pre-programmed to run errands around the hospital such as running errands around the floor or dropping off specimens for analysis at a lab.
The idea behind the robot is to reduce the cognitive load of human nurses so that they could spend more time interacting with patients. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:40 IST

British Airways faces record PS183 million fine over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced that it has fined British Airways over breaches of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:40 IST

This is the Chrome extension where you need to watch Netflix at work

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Watching Netflix at work is not permitted, unless you work at Netflix, of course. However, for the non-Netflix professionals, there's a Chrome extension that will let you pretend you are working while you get to watch your favourite shows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:35 IST

Google announces Code with Google to teach young kids coding

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Google has announced a new CS comprehensive resource called Code with Google for educators to help them teach coding in a better manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Apple will let you use Face ID for iCloud authentication with iOS 13

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Signing in iCloud on the web is likely to get easier as Apple is reportedly testing Face ID or Touch ID for authentication.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Google Chrome will make it easy to control multimedia from any...

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): If you struggle to find the right tab to mute its audio, Google Chrome is working on resolving the issue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:16 IST

Huawei's own HongMeng OS is 60 per cent faster than Android but...

Shenzhen [China], July 8 (ANI): Huawei has been working on its own operating system as an alternative to Android to reduce its dependence on Google following the US trade restrictions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:55 IST

Mobile-sensing system makes assessing worker performance easier

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): The process to evaluate an employee's performance can be stressful for both the employee and the employer. To make things easier, researchers have created a mobile-sensing system using smartphones, fitness bracelets and a custom app.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Smaller airports to have autopilot landings soon

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Not only major airports but even smaller airports can now have automatic landings for aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:01 IST

Samsung estimates low profits for Q2, 2019

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI): In its earnings guidance for the second quarter, Samsung has estimated that its profits may slump this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:01 IST

LG estimates higher sales for Q2, 2019

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI): LG has released its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2019 and while the company expects higher sales, the operating income appears to shrink.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:45 IST

Apps, image recognition and more: How China is waging digital...

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): Garbage sorting is a bigger challenge than garbage disposal and China is seeking the help of various technologies to educate its citizens and tackle the global problem.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:31 IST

Google pushes Night Side on Pixel phones because you click...

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): Google has realised that its Pixel phone users mostly take pictures when it is dark or the lighting is poor.

Read More
iocl