MWC Shanghai 2019: Vivo announces its first AR glasses

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): At the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai edition, Vivo introduced its debut in the augmented reality market with its first AR glasses.

As The Verge reports, the prototype glasses are simply called the Vivo AR Glass, featuring a lightweight headset with two transparent displays and 6DoF tracking. The device connects with a cable to Vivo's first yet-to-be-announced 5G smartphone.

The Vivo AR Glass has five use cases including gaming, office work, 5G theatre, facial recognition, and object recognition. It is not clear as to when the AR headset will be made commercial. However, the connecting phone is likely to arrive in Q3 this year. (ANI)

