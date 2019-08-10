The pair also ran through several emergency scenarios.
NASA astronauts try on SpaceX suits for 2020 mission

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): NASA astronauts recently tried out the next-gen space suits by SpaceX for the scheduled 2020 launch as part of the agency's Commercial Crew program.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley underwent 'suit-up procedures' at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, where they donned the new suits for a full launch day dry run, Cnet reports.
The pair also ran through several emergency scenarios. The purpose of the dry run was to practice all the steps that will go down before the Falcon 9 rocket propels the astronauts to the International Space Station. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:57 IST

