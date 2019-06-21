NASA JPL systems accessed by hackers using rogue Raspberry Pi

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) systems were reportedly hacked by a Raspberry Pi that helped hackers crack into the weak security and steal data.

As Engadget reports, investigators looking into a security breach found that an unauthorised Raspberry Pi was linked to the JPL network that was targeted by hackers in April 2018, allowing them to steal 500MB of data and also go deeper into JPL's network.

The hackers also gained access to several major missions, including NASA's Deep Space Network. NASA has been recommended to fix all uncovered issues. However, it is yet to agree to establishing a formal threat-hunting process to find flaws in its systems. (ANI)

