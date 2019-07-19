NASA releases breathtaking panoramas from historic Apollo landing

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the 50th anniversary of mankind's first step on the lunar surface on July 20, NASA released a series of stunning panoramas from Apollo landing sites.

The individual images from the Apollo landing sites on the Moon have been stitched together by imagery experts at the Johnson Space Center, providing a visual reminder of what the 12 astronauts experienced during the first-ever mission, the official blog notes.

The panoramas include the Valley of Taurus-Littrow, massif walls, and even a peek at Earth from the lunar surface. The images are available on NASA's official site as well as on Flickr.

A 360-degree, immersive image of the Moon's surface is available on the official Facebook page. (ANI)

