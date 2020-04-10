NASA wants you to play this game to help map world's coral reefs

Washington, D.C [USA], April 10 (ANI): When at home, help NASA map coral reefs around the world. The US-based space agency is inviting video gamers and citizen scientists on virtual ocean research expeditions to understand the depleting ecosystems.

NeMO-Net is a video game in which players can identify and classify corals using 3D images while virtually navigating the ocean in their own research vessel, the Nautilius, the official NASA blog explains.

The game uses real NASA data including 3D images of the ocean floor with corals, algae, and seagrass, captured from drones or aircraft on expeditions to Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and elsewhere.

Anyone can play the game and the players' input will allow NASA to build a global coral map using its Pleiades supercomputer. Currently, NeMO-Net is available on the Apple App Store.(ANI)

