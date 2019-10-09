Netflix brings '3%' episodic game to Alexa, Google Assistant

California [USA], October 8 (ANI): Netflix is adding '3% Challenge', a new title based on hit Brazilian series 3 per cent to its gaming catalog.

The free-to-play episodic game that is set in a dystopian future is coming to Amazon Alexa today, followed by Google Assistant, later this week, Engadget reports.

To start, users can simply say, "Alexa, open the three percent challenge," or "Hey Google, talk to the three percent challenge." (ANI)

