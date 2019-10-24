Netflix extends mobile-only subscription plan to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 24 (ANI): After India, Netflix has introduced its affordable, mobile-only subscription plan for Malaysia.

The mobile plan is priced at RM 17 per month, allowing users to watch all of Netflix's content without ads, in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time, the official blog notes.

The mobile-only subscription was first introduced in India earlier this year at INR 199 per month. Users can sign up from the official website or app and choose the mobile plan. Existing members can also switch to the mobile plan in supported countries. (ANI)

