Netflix launches mobile-only plan in India at INR 199

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 24 (ANI): Netflix has announced a new mobile-specific plan for its users in India. The plan will cost INR 199 per month and will allow access to Standard Definition content only on a single smartphone or tablet at a time.

As the official release notes, the new plan will be the fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic - INR 499/month, standard - INR 649/month, and premium- INR 799/month plans.

Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix, said that Indian viewers watch more on their mobiles than anywhere else in the world. The new plan is targeted at this segment of viewers who prefer to watch shows on their smartphones both on-the-go and at home. (ANI)

