Netflix makes several documentaries, series available on YouTube for students, teachers

California [US], April 18 (ANI): In an attempt to help teachers and students learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix on Friday said that it has made several documentaries and series available on Netflix US YouTube channel.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel," Netflix said in a statement.

At the moment, Netflix has made 10 documentaries and series available including 13th, Abstract, Babies and Chasing Coral.

Netflix also said that these documentaries are currently available in English and subtitles in 'more than a dozen languages' will be available later this week. (ANI)

