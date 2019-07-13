Representative image
Representative image

New AI tool to spot spoilers for you!

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have developed an AI-based system that can figure out spoilers in online reviews of books and TV shows.
"Spoilers are everywhere on the Internet and are very common on social media. As Internet users, we understand the pain of spoilers, and how they can ruin one's experience," said one of the paper's senior authors, Ndapa Nakashole.
Some websites allow people to manually flag their posts with tags that serve as 'spoiler ahead' warning signs. But this doesn't always happen. So researchers, who presented the study at Association for Computational Linguistics, wanted to develop an artificial intelligence tool powered by neural networks to automatically detect spoilers. They named the tool SpoilerNet.
On a theoretical level, researchers want to better understand how people write spoilers and what kind of linguistic patterns and common knowledge mark a sentence as a spoiler.
The tool the researchers developed could be used to build a browser extension to shield people from spoilers. To train and test SpoilerNet, researchers went looking for large datasets of sentences containing spoilers. Spoiler alert! They found none. So they created their own by collecting more than 1.3 million book reviews annotated with spoiler tags by book reviewers.
The tags encompass sentences that include spoilers and hide them behind a "view spoiler" link in the text. The reviews were collected from Goodreads, a social networking site that allows people to track what they read, and share thoughts and reviews with other readers.
"To our knowledge, this is the first dataset with spoiler annotations at this scale and at such a fine-grained granularity," said the paper's first author, Mengting Wan.
Researchers found that spoiler sentences tend to clump together in the latter part of reviews. But they also found that different users had different standards to tag spoilers, and neural networks needed to be carefully calibrated to take this into account.
In addition, the same word may have different semantic meanings in different contexts. For example, 'green' is just colour in one book review, but it can be the name of an important character and a signal for spoilers in another book. Identifying and understanding these differences is challenging, Wan said.
Researchers trained SpoilerNet on 80 per cent of the reviews on Goodreads, running the text through several layers of neural networks. The system could detect spoilers with 89 to 92 per cent accuracy.
They also ran SpoilerNet on a dataset of more than 16,000 single-sentence reviews of about 880 TV shows. The accuracy of the tool to detect spoilers was 74 to 80 per cent.
Most of the errors came from the system getting distracted by words that are usually loaded and revelatory for example murder or killed.
Looking forward, the Goodreads dataset can be used as a powerful tool to train algorithms to detect spoilers in different types of content said tweets containing spoilers. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:08 IST

Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung is working on foldable AR glasses: Report

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Amazon Prime Day: Ask Alexa to alert you about the best sale deals

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:38 IST

'Enhanced' TrickBot malware harvests more than 250 million email...

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): TrickBot malware that was first discovered in 2016 has now developed new capabilities and techniques to invade computers and harvest data. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct found servers running a spamming campaign of the enhanced 'TrickBooster' malware.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:32 IST

FBI wants to look at what you post on social media even more closely

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a call for contracts for a new social media monitoring tool to monitor suspicious activities online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:18 IST

AI to accurately detect depression through voice

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): AI algorithms can now more accurately detect depressed mood using the sound of your voice, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:37 IST

Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:44 IST

Your inappropriate Google Assistant queries are probably leaked: Report

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Nothing else is more embarrassing than having your private conversations leaked out in the open. Especially when it involves Google Assistant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Minecraft Earth is all set to go in private beta

Stockholm [Sweden], July 12 (ANI): Minecraft is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and Mojang AB, the games studio behind the popular title, is all set to put the anticipated augmented reality version of the game in beta mode.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:33 IST

Twitter is testing a way to hide replies

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): To help keep toxic or irrelevant tweets at bay, Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets.

Read More
iocl