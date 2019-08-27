New Alexa skill can entertain your dog with music

California [USA], August 26 (ANI): A new Alexa skill for compatible smart speakers will make sure your pet pooch is entertained even when you are not around.

On the occasion of International Dog Day today, Puppy Jams! by iHeartRadio introduced a music skill which can play music using AI based on how your dog is feeling, Mashable reported.

For example, it can play soothing music to de-stress your dog when your pet animals feel like in need of such music.

To enable the skill on any Amazon Alexa-compatible device, simply instruct "Alexa, open Puppy Jams!" and indicate your dog's mood from stressed, lonely, or happy. It will then select a curated playlist to play. (ANI)

