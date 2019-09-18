New LinkedIn tool lets you flaunt your skills to potential employers

California [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Professional networking site LinkedIn introduced today a new tool that allows users to project their skillsets for potential employers.

Called LinkedIn Skills Assessments, the tool requires members to take tests in skills associated with their profiles, Cnet reports. The company will roll out tests for coding languages, design software, and other commonly used business tools over the coming weeks.

If a member passes a test, a special badge can be posted on the profile in Recruiter or Jobs. The pass percentage is 70 per cent or more. If one fails, LinkedIn will permit another attempt. (ANI)

