New MacBook Pros to Apple Music Voice Plan, here's everything announced at Apple's October event

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Apple held its much-anticipated October 2021 event on Monday night and unleashed a slew of products including the long-awaited M1-equipped MacBook Pros, and more. If you want to know everything announced during the event, we have got you covered.

Here's a quick recap of all the announcements to emerge from Apple's October event:

1. Two MacBook Pros with an all-new design

As per The Verge, The American tech giant unleashed a brand new set of MacBook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. As anticipated, the Touch Bar is gone and is replaced with a full-size function row. Many ports are back; there is also an HDMI port, three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and the return of the MagSafe charger. The 14-inch model starts at USD 1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at USD 2,499. They will be available to pre-order from Monday ahead of availability next week.

2. New MacBook Pros come with a notch

As per the speculations, the new MacBook Pros have arrived with a notch on their display just like Apple's iPhone 13 models. According to The Verge, the company has brought over the notch design from the iPhone to the new MacBook Pros, though it houses an improved 1080p FaceTime camera.

3. New custom chips: M1 Pro and M1 Max

The company announced its next lineup of two custom chips, named the M1 Pro and M1 Max. The Verge quoted Apple telling that the Pro has more than 33 billion transistors, while the Max has 57 billion transistors.

4. MacBook Pros come with ProMotion and Mini LED Technology



The tech giant has added the company's adaptive refresh rate technology, ProMotion, and Mini LEDs to the brand new MacBook Pros. While, ProMotion comes topping out at up to 120Hz refresh rates; the new products are also lit by Mini LEDs, like the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

5. MagSafe back to the new MacBook Pros

As per The Verge, Apple's MagSafe magnetic charger is back with the new MacBook Pros. The company has named it MagSafe 3. Apple said that the new computers can charge up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

6. New AirPods comes with spatial audio and a pro-like design

The American tech giant launched a new version of its popular AirPods headphones. As per The Verge, the new products look a lot like the AirPods Pro, but they do not have interchangeable tips. The new product supports spatial audio and is sweat- and water-resistant. Those who are interested can pre-order them Monday for USD 179, and they will be available next week.

7. HomePod Mini to arrive soon in Yellow, orange and blue colours

The Verge reported that the American tech giant is introducing new colours to the HomePod Mini -- the smart speaker will now also be available in yellow, orange, and blue. The price for the product will be the same that is USD 99 and they will be available in November.

8. New Apple Music Voice Plan introduced

The tech giant introduced a new USD 4.99 per month Apple Music Voice Plan, which lets users access Apple Music with Siri. As per The Verge, it will be available later this fall in 17 countries. (ANI)

