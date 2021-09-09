New Xbox controller firmware by Microsoft will enable users to quickly switch between paired devices

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft has started to test a new firmware update for its existing Xbox One, Xbox Elite 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that will bring some important improvements to existing hardware.

According to The Verge, the biggest addition would be the ability to quickly switch between paired devices on an Xbox controller, and Microsoft will add Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to improve input latency on older controllers.

This new firmware update includes Bluetooth Low Energy support for compatible controllers. Most of Microsoft's existing Xbox One controllers include Bluetooth support for use on smartphones or PCs, but the controllers connect to Xbox consoles through the Xbox Wireless protocol.

This new firmware will now make it easier to switch between the two, allowing the controllers to remember your Bluetooth phone and an Xbox console and quickly switch between connected devices by double-tapping the pair button.



Microsoft's other main addition would be DLI, which reduces the input latency on controllers connected to Xbox Series X / S consoles to make gameplay more responsive.

The addition of DLI means any older Xbox One controller will have reduced latency with an Xbox Series S or X console, just like the latest controllers that ship with these consoles.

Both are new features that the latest Xbox Series X / S controllers already support, but it's good to see Microsoft extend this to older hardware.

"We believe it's important to maintain backward compatibility with Xbox accessories people already have in their collection and to ensure we deliver the best gaming experience no matter how you choose to play," said Daniel Ruiz, a product marketing manager for Xbox accessories.

As per The Verge, Microsoft has started to test this new controller firmware with Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Xbox Insiders, and it should arrive for all Xbox owners in the coming months. (ANI)

