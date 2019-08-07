New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle service tomorrow

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Optimus Ride will launch six autonomous shuttles in both the city and the state. The shuttles will carry passengers from the New York City Ferry stop at Dock 72 to Yards' Cumberland Gate at Flushing Avenue, Engadget reports.

Although the shuttles are autonomous, a safety driver and software engineer will be onboard. The shuttles are expected to carry 500 passengers per day and more than 16,000 passengers per month. (ANI)

