Nikon is killing its authorised third-party repair program

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 10 (ANI): Nikon is set to end its authorised third-party repair program in early 2020, according to repair firm iFixit.

The move would likely leave more than a dozen repair shops without access to official parts and tools, leaving customers to get their cameras fixed with official parts from two facilities at the ends of the US, iFixit notes.

Nikon's remaining 15 Authorised Repair Station will become non-authorised repair shops. The company said that it would not renew their agreements after March 31, 2020. (ANI)

