Nintendo is working on upgrading the original Switch

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:11 IST

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 11 (ANI): After releasing the Switch Lite, Nintendo is reportedly working on enhancing its original Switch console.
Based on the filing with the FCC, Nintendo is planning to upgrade the processor and flash storage chips in the gaming console, The Verge reports.
Nintendo has made the filing under a class which requests a change to an existing gadget without a complete overhaul. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:12 IST

Reddit is down, you may go home!

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Reddit, the front page of the Internet is reportedly down. According to Down Detector, Reddit is having issues since 3:54 AM ET.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:10 IST

Apple quietly removes hidden Zoom server from Mac

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has quietly released an update for Mac users that removes a hidden web server in Zoom that allowed websites to automatically add users to video call without consent.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:54 IST

This Japanese hotel has room installed with full-sized cockpit simulator

Tokyo [Japan], July 11 (ANI): If you don't intend to fly out of a country but want to still experience flying, a hotel in Japan is offering a room equipped with a full-sized cockpit simulator for those who love airplanes.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:37 IST

Apple to ditch Face ID from 2020 iPhones: Report

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple is going to phase out Face ID from its iPhone models next year for an upgraded authentication system, an analyst working at Credit Suisse investment firm has claimed.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:24 IST

Apple Watch app disabled over eavesdropping concerns

California [USA], July 11 (ANI): Apple has reportedly disabled an Apple Watch app after it was discovered that it could eavesdrop without consent.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:22 IST

You can now watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast, Android TV

California [USA] July 10 (ANI): Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day season, its video streaming service is now available on Google Chromecast.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:21 IST

Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): File sharing service Dropbox is introducing a new feature that will allow you to send more files at once. Called Dropbox Transfer, the feature is launching today in private beta.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:21 IST

Apple introduces updated, cheaper MacBook Air, MacBook Pro for students

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): Apple today updated its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro aimed at college students. The updated devices are part of Apple's Back to School promotion.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Nintendo Switch Lite reignites love for handheld play

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 10 (ANI): Nintendo has launched an all-new Switch Lite that is solely targeted at those who love handheld play.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Amazon's Alexa will offer medical advice to UK users

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): Amazon's digital assistant Alexa will provide reliable health information from the National Health Service (NHS) website to the local users, the organisation has announced.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Tinder Lite to launch in Vietnam in coming weeks

Los Angeles [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tinder is expanding its services around the world, especially Asia, and as part of the efforts, the dating service is set to launch the Lite version of its main app in Vietnam.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Amazon expands Transparency in India, other nations to curb...

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): In a bid to curb counterfeiting of goods through its platform, Amazon has announced the expansion of its Transparency service beyond the US market.

