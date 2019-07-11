Nintendo is working on upgrading the original Switch

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 11 (ANI): After releasing the Switch Lite, Nintendo is reportedly working on enhancing its original Switch console.
Based on the filing with the FCC, Nintendo is planning to upgrade the processor and flash storage chips in the gaming console, The Verge reports.
Nintendo has made the filing under a class which requests a change to an existing gadget without a complete overhaul. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:11 IST
