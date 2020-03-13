Nintendo makes it easier to play Pokemon GO amid COVID-19 concerns

Kyoto [Japan], Mar 13 (ANI): Nintendo has announced tweaks to its popular Pokemon GO augmented reality game that requires players to venture out in the environment amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official tweet, developer Niantic Labs wrote, "The safety of our global player community is our top priority. COVID-19 is challenging us and the world to adjust. We're putting our focus on expanding features and experiences in our games that can be enjoyed in an individual setting and that also encourage exploration."

In a separate post, the company further notes that it has postponed March Community Day and Abra Community Day events.

A number of changes to the game have also been added such as a one-time purchase bundle of 30 incense will cost one PokeCoin and it will also last for one hour while PokeStops will now drop gifts more frequently, Pokemon habitats will increase and more Pokemon will be appearing in the wild. (ANI)

