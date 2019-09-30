Nintendo releases Brain Age series for Switch

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Sept 30 (ANI): Nintendo is re-introducing Brain Age on its Switch console, beginning with Japan.

The company shared a trailer featuring people playing the game on the Nintendo Switch using the game's puzzles to keep their brains active, Cnet reports.

The Brain Age series will be available in Japan on December 27, 2019. It will cost around USD 32 for the model with official stylus and USD 25 without the stylus. The standalone stylus costs around USD 8. (ANI)

