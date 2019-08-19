Nintendo Switch gets 'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami'

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Aug 19 (ANI): Nintendo Switch is getting two new titles today, the first-person shooter 'Superhot' and top-down shooter 'Hotline Miami'.

As Engadget reports, the two titles will go on sale in Nintendo's eShop. Superhot is unlikely to offer support for Nintendo Labo VR just yet.

However, a VR version is available for other platforms.

Meanwhile, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Freedom Finger will debut on Switch on September 27, 2019. Other indie titles including Youropa and Skater XL are also lined up. (ANI)

