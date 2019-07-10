Nintendo Switch Lite reignites love for handheld play

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 10 (ANI): Nintendo has launched an all-new Switch Lite that is solely targeted at those who love handheld play.

Giving the popular Switch a nostalgic turn, the Nintendo Switch Lite is designed for gamers on-the-go. It features a sleek design with built-in controllers and allows linking up to eight Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite for multiplayer games, the official listing notes.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will arrive on September 20, 2019. It is priced at USD 200 and available in yellow, gray, and turquoise colour choices. There's also a special Zacian and Zamazenta Edition which will be available on November 8, 2019. (ANI)

