Nintendo Switch surpasses SNES in lifetime sales

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Jan 30 (ANI): Nintendo has sold a total of over 50 million units of Switch consoles, a record-setting number that surpasses the iconic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

The company sold 10.81 million Switch consoles last quarter, taking the lifetime sales of the popular console to 52.48 million and recording a 15 percent increase from the same quarter a year prior, Engadget notes.

Launched in 2017, Nintendo Switch now aims to surpass the original NES which recorded 71.91 million sales. The company had a target of 18 million Switch sales for the financial year ending March 2020, now it has increased it to 19.5 million. (ANI)

