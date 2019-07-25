Nintendo to release Disney-themed Switch in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Nintendo has teamed up with Disney to release a special Tsum Tsum-branded version of the Switch.

According to Engadget, the special edition Switch is based on the Tsum Tsum range of kawaii plushies and features Tsum Tsum dot branding, with a pair of Mickey ears sitting on the home button.

The Tsum Tsum Switch will be only available in Japan and release alongside the game Tsum Tsum Festival that will happen on October 10th. Fans can pre-order the special Switch starting today at the price of USD 330. (ANI)

