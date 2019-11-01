Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Nintendo has announced that it is bringing multiplayer mode to its 'Mario Kart Tour'.
In an official tweet, the company revealed that the real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December.
The real-time multiplayer beta test will be available to Mario Kart Tour Gold pass subscribers. Recently, Mario Kart Tour reached 123.9 million in downloads on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (ANI)
Nintendo to soon release 'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer beta
ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:09 IST
