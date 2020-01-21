Nintendo to soon roll out Mario Kart Tour's second multiplayer beta to all

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], January 21 (ANI): Nintendo is bringing the second multiplayer beta to its Mario Kart Tour game.

In its official tweet, the company announced that the second multiplayer test is 'on the way' and all players will be able to join in the beta.

The previous version was limited to players with Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass that costs USD 4.99 per month. When Mario Kart Tour launched in September 2019, it was a single-player experience. (ANI)

