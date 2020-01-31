Nintendo won't release new Switch model in 2020

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], January 31 (ANI): If you were hoping to upgrade your Switch, the special Animal Crossing Switch is the only version to expect this year as Nintendo won't be releasing any new model.

Nintendo president and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa clarified that the company has no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in 2020, Engadget notes.

The company instead plans to focus on expanding the user base of the current consoles. Earlier this week, Nintendo reported that it sold a total of over 50 million units of the Switch console, a milestone that surpassed the sales figure of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). (ANI)

