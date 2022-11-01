Nokia set to launch its G60 smartphone in India

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Finnish multinational company Nokia's G60 smartphone, which was unveiled last month, is set to be launched in India soon.

According to GSM Arena, the news regarding the phone's India launch was announced by the company's Indian branch on Twitter.

Nokia hasn't revealed the G60's Indian pricing and availability details yet, but the smartphone's already listed on its official Indian website with just one memory configuration - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Though, it will come in Black and Ice colour options.



The rest of the Nokia G60's specs include the Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6.58" 120Hz FullHD+ LCD, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 20W charging.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and comes with the promise of three Android version upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Nokia G60 has four cameras onboard - an 8MP shooter on the front and a 50MP primary camera on the back, joined by 5MP ultrawide and 2MP depth units.

The smartphone supports 5G networks, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and has an IP52 rating.

Nokia also announced the X30 last month alongside the G60, but it's unclear if that one will debut in India with the G60. (ANI)

