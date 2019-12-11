North's next-gen Focals 2.0 smart eyewear to arrive in 2020

Toronto [Canada], Dec 10 (ANI): Focals 2.0, the second-generation smart glasses by wearable tech maker North are set to arrive sometime in 2020.

According to Engadget, while the first edition went live only in September, North is already promising to introduce the second edition eyewear in the coming year.

The teaser image of the smart eyewear does not reveal much. However, North said that the new glasses will operate at a completely different level and come with a wider range of prescription support. (ANI)

