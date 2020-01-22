Now, build your own International Space Station with Lego bricks

Billund [Denmark], January 22 (ANI): Space enthusiasts can now build their own International Space Station (ISS) without the help of NASA, and using Lego's new model.

The new ISS model is based on a concept from Lego fan Christoph Ruge and consists of 864 pieces, including the space station, and a Lego brick-built NASA space shuttle with three mini cargo spacecraft and two astronaut microfigures, the official release notes.

There's a posable Canadarm2 with rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable solar panels to replicate the real space station. The new model is part of the company's 10-year celebration of the Lego Ideas Programme. It will be available via Lego's website and stores from February 1, 2020, at USD 69.99. (ANI)

